1/
JAMES W. "JIM" AMON
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAMES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WOODLAND - James W. "Jim" Amon, 76, of Woodland, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Amon was born Sept. 21, 1944 in Clearfield, the son of Glenn K. and Annabelle R. (Condon) Amon.

He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School.

Mr. Amon had retired as a mine foreman from the Rushton Mining Company, Osceola Mills after 25 years of service.

He was affiliated with the Dale United Methodist Church.

Mr. Amon loved the outdoors and went on many hunting trips.

Jim is survived by his wife, Christine (Wallace) Amon, whom he married Jan. 30, 1965; a son, Jimmy Amon and his wife Sonja of Woodland; a grandson, Shawn Michael Amon of Woodland; three siblings, Beryl Wallace of Clearfield, David Amon and his wife Sarah of Shawville and Judy Gustafson of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Owens Libreatori; and three brothers-in-law; Frank Wallace, Clarence Owens and Dennis Gustafson.

Honoring Mr. Amon's wishes there will be no public visitation or services.

Interment will be at Dale Cemetery.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved