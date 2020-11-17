WOODLAND - James W. "Jim" Amon, 76, of Woodland, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.



Mr. Amon was born Sept. 21, 1944 in Clearfield, the son of Glenn K. and Annabelle R. (Condon) Amon.



He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School.



Mr. Amon had retired as a mine foreman from the Rushton Mining Company, Osceola Mills after 25 years of service.



He was affiliated with the Dale United Methodist Church.



Mr. Amon loved the outdoors and went on many hunting trips.



Jim is survived by his wife, Christine (Wallace) Amon, whom he married Jan. 30, 1965; a son, Jimmy Amon and his wife Sonja of Woodland; a grandson, Shawn Michael Amon of Woodland; three siblings, Beryl Wallace of Clearfield, David Amon and his wife Sarah of Shawville and Judy Gustafson of DuBois; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Owens Libreatori; and three brothers-in-law; Frank Wallace, Clarence Owens and Dennis Gustafson.



Honoring Mr. Amon's wishes there will be no public visitation or services.



Interment will be at Dale Cemetery.



The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.



The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

