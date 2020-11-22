1/
JAMES W. HUTTON
1970 - 2020
OLANTA - James W. Hutton, 50, of Olanta, died at home from medical complications with his famliy by his side on Friday, Nov. 20 2020.

He was born July 5, 1970 in Clearfield, a son of Gerald Hutton and Linda Lockett Hutton.

He was a member of Clearfield Area High School Class of 1988.

He worked as a plasma operator for Marathon .

Surviving are his mother, Linda Lockett of Madera; his companion, Joan Hensley of Olanta; brothers, Randy and wife Barb Hutton of Curwensville, Bradley Hutton and his companion Kelly Gallaher O'Connor of Clearfield; a sister, Wendy and husband Duane McCracken of Curwensville; nieces and nephews, Brad and Shawn Sopic, Airik Hutton, Ruthy Kraus, Brett Hutton and Zachary McCracken.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Hutton.

Friends will be received Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., 91 Rose St., Irvona with Pastor Mark Melhorn officiating.

Interment will follow at Fruit Hill Cemetery, New Millport.

Condolences may be sent to lloyddimmickfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
