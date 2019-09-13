|
COALPORT - Jameson Scott Swatsworth, 31, of Coalport, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Oct. 19, 1987 in Clearfield, he was the son of Jeffrey and Gloria (Bracken) Swatsworth. Mr. Swatsworth was a tree cutter for Pennline Services.
Surviving is his parents of Mahaffey; two sisters, Bridget McHenry and husband Jacob of Rossiter and Kylie Swatsworth of Punxsutawney; his maternal grandfather, Vance Bracken and his wife Carol; and his paternal grandmother Maggie Swatsworth of Curwensville.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lee Swatsworth and Joyce Swatsworth and his maternal grandmother, MaryKay Bracken.
Funeral services for Jameson Swatsworth will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 8 p.m., with Mr. Dean Richards officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 7 p.m. until time of services at 8 p.m.
