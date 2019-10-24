Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Wisor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Elizabeth (Hanes) Wisor


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Elizabeth (Hanes) Wisor Obituary
BLOOMINGTON - Jane Elizabeth Wisor, 76, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her residence.

Born Aug. 2, 1943 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Floyd and Elsie (Meade) Hanes.

Mrs. Wisor had been employed first by the former Clearfield Cheese Co. and was retired from the former Kent's Sportswear in Curwensville.

She wed James Wisor on May 4, 1990, who survives; along with a daughter, Terri Barrett of Curwensville; five grandchildren, Ronnie, Tyler, Travis, Devin and Trevor; and a great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Darlene McCully; sisters, Joan Maines and Joyce Johnson; and brothers, Jerry, Melvin, Edwin "Buck" and Elwin "Nib" Hanes.

She was the last member of her generation.

There will be no public visitation.

Graveside Memorial Services will be held in the Bloomington Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now