BLOOMINGTON - Jane Elizabeth Wisor, 76, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at her residence.
Born Aug. 2, 1943 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Floyd and Elsie (Meade) Hanes.
Mrs. Wisor had been employed first by the former Clearfield Cheese Co. and was retired from the former Kent's Sportswear in Curwensville.
She wed James Wisor on May 4, 1990, who survives; along with a daughter, Terri Barrett of Curwensville; five grandchildren, Ronnie, Tyler, Travis, Devin and Trevor; and a great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Darlene McCully; sisters, Joan Maines and Joyce Johnson; and brothers, Jerry, Melvin, Edwin "Buck" and Elwin "Nib" Hanes.
She was the last member of her generation.
There will be no public visitation.
Graveside Memorial Services will be held in the Bloomington Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019