DUBOIS - Jane J. "Jackie" Fowler, 91, of Christ The King Manor, DuBois, and formerly of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Christ The King Manor in DuBois.
Born on Sept. 17, 1929 in Detroit, MI she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Glenolen (Patterson) Fink. She married Herbert T. Fowler Jr. on June 12, 1948 in Williamsport: he preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2006.
She was of the Christian Faith.
Jackie was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by: two sisters, Idabell Cambell and Floda Shirey; and one brother, Robert Fink.
She is survived by: three nieces, Linda Curry and her husband Lex of Curwensville, Connie Wetzel and her husband Bill of Curwensville, and Suzanne Rumfola of Clearfield; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
