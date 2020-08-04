1/1
JANET CAROL (WARREN) BARSE
1957 - 2020
FAIRBORN, Ohio - Janet Carol Barse, 63, of Fairborn, Ohio, passed away on Aug. 2, 2020.

She was born in Phillipsburg on Feb. 14, 1957, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Mildred Warren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Dawn; her brother, James Warren; and her sister, Rose Mullen.

Janet is survived by her children, Carrie (Jeremy Scott) Davis, Jennifer Funston and James (Jennifer) McDiffitt; spouse, Donald Barse, Jr.; grandchildren, Chelsea, Jacob, Chasity, Michala, Kylee and Jeremy; great-grandson, Kaleb; and siblings, Marlene Smeal, Donna Kuhn and Wilbur "Bo" Warren.

In her free time, she enjoyed doing puzzles, collecting figurines and watching the Hallmark Channel. She will be dearly missed by her family.

Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio where services will begin at 2 p.m.

To share a memory of Janet with the family or to leave a special message with them, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

