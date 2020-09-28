1/1
JANET E. (SPANGLE) FLEMING
1940 - 2020
COALPORT - Janet E. Fleming, 80, of Coalport, died Sept. 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Mark Caldwell of Lyleville.

Born Sept. 10, 1940 in R.D. Coalport, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Geraldine (Peacock) Spangle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Chuck" on July 16, 2020; and a son Randall in 1992.

Survived by children, Janet Lynne (Mark) Caldwell of Lyleville and Bradley of Coalport; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Bonnie Bloom) Spangle of Coalport; also survived by several nieces and nephews, and special caregiver, Lisa Ricketts.

Janet enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading and going to the movies. She was a member of the Glendale Volunteer Fire Ladies Auxiliary where she had served as treasurer, secretary and president, Coalport Library for 25 years, Glendale Medical Center Auxiliary and the Coalport First United Methodist Church.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627, with the Rev. Len Findley officiating.

Committal will be at Lyleville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Glendale Volunteer Fire Co. in Janet's memory.

www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
