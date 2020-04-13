|
Janet L. (Murry) McGonigal, 76, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Robert E. "Pete" McGonigal, whom she married Aug. 13, 1988; two daughters, Beth (Dan) Phillis and Diana (Nick) Boal; two step-sons, Bobby McGonigal and Fred McGonigal; her pride and joy her grandchildren, Devin (Amber) Phillis, Keelan (Kirsten) Phillis, Zach McGonigal, Taylor (Ryan) Wesesky and Amber Huber; and one great grandson, Easton Huber. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family ceremony will take place at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with Pastor Scott Schultz officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery in Karthaus.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020