1/1
JANET L. (WEAVER) WARSING
1922 - 2020
ALTOONA - Janet L. (Weaver) Warsing, 98, formerly of Altoona, Philipsburg and Hollidaysburg, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Elmcroft of Altoona, Duncansville.

Janet was born on July 16, 1922, in Altoona, a daughter of the late George E. and Laura M. (Culp) Weaver.

She was a 1940 graduate of Altoona High School.

Janet was married on Dec. 15, 1945, in Altoona, to Luther L. Warsing, who preceded her in death on June 11, 1995.

Janet and Luther moved from Altoona to Philipsburg in 1950. She was employed as a secretary with the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District until her retirement in 1988. She was a member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Philipsburg and taught Sunday School at her church for 25 years. Janet moved to Hollidaysburg in 1999, where she joined the Zion Lutheran Church. Janet was also a 75-year member of the Moshannon Valley Daughters of the American Revolution.

Janet is survived by a son, John L. (Lynn) Warsing of Madera; a son-in-law, Terry R. Illig, of Ebensburg; six grandchildren, John (Renee) Warsing, Karla (Nathan) Myers, James Warsing, Chad (Jennifer) Illig, Laura (Mark) Wilt and Erika (Andrew) Seabright; six great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family members.

Janet was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca A. Illig; and two brothers, the Rev. Dr. J. Benner Weaver and Donald Culp Weaver, in addition to her parents and husband.

Janet, known as Nana by those who loved her, loved to play the piano and turn anything into a song. She enjoyed attending lunches with her red hat group. Janet's top priority was her family and loved visits from her great-grandchildren. She brightened this world with her beautiful smile and contagious laugh and will live in the memories of everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.

A graveside memorial service will be held for immediate family with the Rev. Ralph Hamer, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Janet's memory to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 377, Philipsburg, PA 16866.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
