JANET MCCOY
1951 - 2020
Janet McCoy, 68, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Penn Highlands Dubois.

Born on Sept. 22, 1951 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary ""Sally"" (Peachman) McCoy.

She worked as a secretary for years at the Fire Art Corp. in Clearfield. She received her Associate degree in business from Dubois Business College.

She is survived by her daughter, Erin Clancy and her husband Ryan Luckay; a sister, Debbie Beers and her husband John; three brothers, Dennis McCoy and his wife Bonnie, Richard McCoy, and Tim McCoy and his companion Robin; her best friend Tim Mitchell; and a niece and a nephew.

Family will receive friends Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service at 8 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Ramey. The Rev. Robert Ford will officiate.

Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.

Published in The Progress from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
