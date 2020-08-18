1/1
JANICE L. (BUCK) TAYLOR
1934 - 2020
PHILIPSBURG - Janice L. Taylor, 86, of Philipsburg, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

Born on July 14, 1934 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Emerson and Georgia (Houdeshell) Buck.

She married John R. "Bud" Taylor on May 30, 1953 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Philipsburg. He preceded her in death on June 17, 2007.

She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Philipsburg, and was a member of the Circle of Faith.

Janice was a retired quality control inspector for the former C-Cor in State College, and she had obtained her GED.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Peterson; and four brothers, Emerson, Peter, Maynard and Larry Buck.

She is survived by four daughters, Linda Marie Taylor of Philipsburg, Robin Dale Albert and her husband James of Liverpool, Shery Lynne Taylor-Poorman and her husband Charles of Philipsburg, and Dora Lee Harris of Lanse. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, with Pastor Donald Smith officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.

Guests please remember social distancing.

To sign the online guestbook go to www.heathfuneral.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
