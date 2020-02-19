|
|
Jean E. McKinney, 98, of Clearfield died on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
She was born on June 20, 1921 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Paul R. and Amelia (Nietrick) Maurer.
Mrs. McKinney had been employed at DuPont Airplane Marine, Workman's Overall Factory, Green Stamp Redemption Center and the Laurel Discount Store, all of Clearfield. She had also worked at the Clearfield Cheese Plant in Curwensville.
She was affiliated with St. John Lutheran Church, Clearfield.
McKinney served with the U. S. Women's Army Auxiliary Corps during World War II.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward McKinney on Dec. 20, 1976, and whom she wed on June 3, 1948 in Clearfield. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Myra Pyle; and three brothers, Ralph Maurer, Glenn Maurer, and Robert Maurer.
Honoring Jean's wishes, there will be no public services.
Interment will be at the Bradford Cemetery, Clearfield.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the choice of the donor.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020