Jean Elizabeth (Hoffman) Robb


1928 - 2020
Jean Elizabeth (Hoffman) Robb Obituary
Jean Elizabeth Robb, 91, of Clearfield, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community.

She was born on Sept. 17, 1928 in Yorkana, the daughter of the late Rev. Benjamin G. and Imogene (Miller) Hoffman.

Jean was a graduate of Jersey Shore H.S., Class of 1946. In 1951, she married Donal L. Robb of Clearfield. Together they raised four surviving children, Julie Brown of Lancaster, Jeanne Stock (John) of Warren, OH, Janelle Baker of Lancaster, and Donal Robb Jr., (Karen) of Fincastle, VA. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Jean felt blessed to often be surrounded by her family.

In addition to her husband, Don, who passed in 2006, she was preceded in death by twin infant grandsons John Benjamin and Donal Andrew Stock.

She was an active member of West Side United Methodist Church where she enjoyed serving as a member on the Kitchen of Care Team.

Jean and Don were lifelong supporters of Clearfield Bison Athletics.

Memorial donations may be made to West Side UMC or to the Arthur J. Weiss, Sr. Wrestling Scholarship Fund at 216 S. Front St., Clearfield, PA.

A celebration of Jean's life will take place at a later date.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dewalds.com.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
