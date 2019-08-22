|
MADISON, N.C. - Jean Houser Guelich, formerly of Chester Hill, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019 at the age of 94.
She was a resident of the Jacob Creek Nursing Home located in Madison, North Carolina.
Jean is survived by her four sons, Donald Guelich of Hackettstown, N.J., Paul Guelich of Imperial, Missouri, Maynard Guelich of Shreveport, La., Timothy Guelich of Reidsville, N.C.; 12 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery alongside her husband, Paul Guelich, who was a World War II veteran and preceded her in death on April 2, 2006.
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, N.C. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019