TUNKHANNOCK - Jean Irwin, 91, of Tunkhannock, passed away quietly in her sleep on April 14, 2020, following a lifetime companionship with her husband of 73 years, Gerald B. Irwin.
Born on Aug. 4, 1928, in Grampian, Jean was a twin and one of 12 siblings, and is survived by her sister, Eleanor Witherite. She now joins her parents, 10 siblings, and grandson, Randall Vieczorek, and leaves behind her husband and four daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and Ronald Vieczorek of Tunkhannock, Jeri Lynne and Tony DiVittore of Hershey, Patricia and John Scranta of Tunkhannock, and Tamara and Brad Georgetti of Tunkhannock.
Jean was a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 11, who filled her home on each holiday celebration throughout the years, and nearly every weekend in between.
Jean traveled throughout Europe and the United States as an Army wife, happily moving to different countries and bases in support of her husband. Together, they created a family home in Lovelton, where she enjoyed countless Jeep rides, fishing trips, and parties with family and friends for many years before moving to Tunkhannock.
Jean was a deft card player and partner, a voracious reader, a lover of flowers, plants and birds, and a blue-ribbon winning chili maker. She spent endless hours painting ceramics, and never met a crossword puzzle she couldn't complete.
Jean was the heart of her family. She saw the good in everyone, and made sure to tell them so. Though her grandchildren were 20+ in number, she made each of them feel like they were the only one. She was a fearless woman, and faced each of life's challenges with a sense of humor and determination. Jean set an example of dignity and grace for all who knew her.
Her loss is deeply felt by her family, who will remember her as their matriarch for generations to come.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
In lieu of services, Jean's family wishes for you to do something kind for someone else in memory of her.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020