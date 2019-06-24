JEAN L. SCHMOKE



KARTHAUS - Jean L. Schmoke, 76, a resident of Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield, and formerly of Karthaus, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the home, surrounded by her family.



Born July 21, 1942 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothey Maney Hahn.



On Oct. 16, 1965 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Karthaus, she wed Dennis Lee Schmoke, who preceded her in death on May 9, 2009.



Surviving are her children, John Schmoke and wife Karen of Allport, Dennis Schmoke and companion Leslie Taylor of Hawk Run, and Don Schmoke of Karthaus; her grandchildren, Darren Schmoke and wife Kylie, Jamie Cowfer and husband Zachary and Dennis Schmoke; her great-grandchildren, Ryan and Skylar Cowfer and Bailee Schmoke; her siblings, Ruth Ann McGonigal and husband William of Frenchville, and Linda Hahn of Morrisdale; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Howard Eugene Schmoke; and her in-laws, Edgar and Beatrice Schmoke.



Mrs. Schmoke's greatest joy was spending time with her family. Her favorite past times were playing bingo, playing cards, rides in the car, shopping and listening to Elvis and collecting his memorabilia.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon, in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, with the Rev. Vicki Beilfuss officiating.



She will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery, Karthaus.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, PO Box 65, Karthaus, PA 16845. Published in The Progress from June 24 to June 25, 2019