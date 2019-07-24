Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Jean (Greenawalt) Leach


1931 - 2019
Jean (Greenawalt) Leach Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Jean Leach, 88, of RD Philipsburg, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.

Jean was born on July 8, 1931, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Harry I. and Vera (Vaughn) Greenawalt.

Jean was a graduate of the former Philipsburg High School. During her working career, she had been employed with the former General Cigar plant in (North) Philipsburg and the former Piper Aircraft facility in Quehanna.

Jean was preceded in death by three husbands, Jack Jones, who preceded her in death in 1954; Harold D. Heeman, Sr., who preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 1989 and Ralph J. Leach, who preceded her in death on April 27, 2008.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Lois Walters, Maxine Romine and Betty Stanton; and one brother.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Kathy Droll of Woodland and Phyllis Greene and her husband Merle of Bigler; two sons, Harry Jones and his wife Roseann of West Decatur and Harold Heeman of Philipsburg; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; one sister, Joanne Herr of Philipsburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 1 p.m, at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with Pastor Donald J. Smith officiating.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment will be at Umbria Cemetery, Osceola Mills.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from July 24 to July 25, 2019
