PHILIPSBURG - On Sunday, May 24, 2020 the world lost a gentle woman of faith. At the age of 96, Jean Lucille Schreffler, residing at Windy Hill Retirement Community in Phillipsburg, quietly departed her earthly life to be with her Heavenly Father.
Jean was born on April 26, 1924 to the late Damon and Grace Shoop in Elizabethville. She was raised in Elizabethville and Berrysburg along with five siblings including the late Marlin Shoop (Reba), Hilda Phillips (Vernon) and Ruth Troutman(Glen).
She is survived by sisters June Straub (Clair, deceased) and Sandy Kratzer (Milan, deceased). She is also survived by her children, Dennis Schreffler (Karen) of Dayton, Wyo., Ann Laughlin (Bill) of Frederick, Md.; and grandchildren, Scott Schreffler (Rachel), Dr. Susan Schreffler (Kathy Gowe), Kelly Smith (Brian), Melissa Mostrom (Scott), Billy Laughlin (Jessie), Nicole Lundvall (Joe), Natalie Schreffler; and great-grandchildren, Eve and Soren Schreffler, Noah and Megan Smith, Georgia, Laney and Wade Mostrom, Landon and Gavin Lundvall; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with immediate family will be held at Sweitzer's Memorial Cemetery in Berrysburg, with the Rev. Dr. Nathan Corl Minnich presiding.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., 118 S. Market St., Millersburg is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from May 28 to May 29, 2020.