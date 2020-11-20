MORRISDALE - Jean Marie Sidorick, 62, of Morrisdale, and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born on April 6, 1958 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Timchak) Sidorick.
She was a member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills.
Jean was retired from the Charles Navasky Company in Philipsburg, and was a 1976 graduate of the Philipsburg-Osceola High School.
She is survived by: one sister, Jane Irvin and her husband Philip of Bellefonte; and one brother, John Sidorick and his companion Naomi Nudge of Morrisdale.
A Burial Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills with Archimandrite Jacob Piruta officiating.
Burial will be at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills. Panikhida will be Monday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.