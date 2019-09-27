Home

Jean (Price) Williams


1928 - 2019
Jean (Price) Williams Obituary
Jean (Price) Williams, 91, of Clearfield died on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at the Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.

She was born on Jan. 14, 1928 in Curwensville, a daughter of the late Fred Price and Dorothy (Decker).

Mrs. Williams graduated from Curwensville High School and was employed at the Clearfield Hospital for 26 years, retiring in 1993. She attended the Clearfield Alliance Church.

She is survived by three children, Debra A. Heyer and husband Richard of Pembroke Pines, FL, Gerald E. Williams and wife Deborah of Pittsburgh, and Daryl C. Williams and wife Nancy of Altoona; four grandchildren, Jama Kyle and husband Dave, Evan Williams, Danielle Williams, and Alli Williams; and three great grandchildren, Ashley, Ryan and Lexi Kyle.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clair C. Williams on April 11, 2019 and whom she wed February 6, 1947. She was also preceded in death by son, David A. Williams; and three brothers, Donald, Jack and Russell Price.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Monday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Robert Goldenberg officiating. Interment will be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10-11 a.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Clearfield Alliance Church, 45 Alliance Rd., Clearfield, PA, 16830.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
