HYDE - Jeanette G. (Hugar) Larson of Hyde passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1 at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.
She was born March 10, 1953 at Philipsburg State General Hospital to the late Paul C. and Gladys M. (Lucas) Hugar.
Jeanette was a 1971 graduate of Clearfield Area High School. On June 12, 1982, she married Gustave A. "Gus" Larson who preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2011.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only son, Michael Andren Larson on Dec. 29, 2018; and a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Pat Hugar of Pittsburgh, in 2001 and 2018, respectively.
Jeanette will be dearly missed by her niece, LuAnn Shifter (David) of Frenchville; sister, Nancy (George) Verost of Philipsburg; brother, Max (Loretta) Hugar of Montgomery; and many dear friends including Jeff and Heather Hoover of Hyde, Jannette Sass of Clearfield, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Karthaus. She previously worked at Shortway Products and most recently worked in registration at the Clearfield Hospital, retiring from there in 2016. She graduated from DuBois Business College in 2005 with the degree of medical transcriptionist.
Jeanette taught herself to play the guitar as a teenager and will long be remembered by many for her music and beautiful singing voice at many community events including the Radiothon in the 1970s.
She will always be remembered for bringing a smile to everyone's face. Her easygoing personality and sense of humor made her beloved by all who met her. Even in the last days of her illness, she was still making the nurses laugh. She touched the lives of everyone she met. She was an avid reader, especially books of U.S. historical events and enjoyed doting on her two pups that she leaves behind, Cobbie and Cubbie, affectionately called "the boys." They will miss her companionship.
At her request, there will be no public visitation.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bennett & Houser Funeral Home, Clearfield.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019