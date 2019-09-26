|
PHILIPSBURG - Jeannette M. Ralston, 71, of Philipsburg, died on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona.
Born on Feb. 11, 1948 in New Brunswick, N.J. she was the daughter of the late Donald and Wilma (Eberle) Smith.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Philipsburg.
She was a retired bookkeeper and was a 1967 graduate of the New Brunswick High School.
She is survived by two sons, Robert Ralston and his wife Amy of (Sanborn) Houtzdale, and Jason Ralston and Caitlin of Curwensville; and four grandchildren.
There will be no viewing or services.
Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019