COALPORT - Jeffrey A. Noel, 54, of Coalport, died May 31, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.Born July 3, 1965 in Altoona, he was a son of Jerry J. and Jean T. (Tyler) Noel.He was preceded in death by his father on Sept. 9, 2018; and brother-in-law, P.J. Patterson.He is survived by his mother of Coalport; and these brothers and a sister, Jerry L. (Leslie), Judy Patterson, and Jamie. Also survived by several aunts and uncles, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Jeff was a graduate of Glendale High School Class of 1984.He enjoyed spending time with his dog Kendra, hunting, fishing, cooking, NASCAR and playing softball. He worked as a heavy equipment operator. Jeff was protestant by faith. He was a member of the Croation Club, Smoke Run, and Coalport Moose.Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon on Saturday at the Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, with Pastor Rick Ginter officiating.Committal will be at Lyleville Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to a local Humane Society in Jeff's memory.