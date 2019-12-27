|
|
FRENCHVILLE - Jeffrey Lee Roussey, 66, of Frenchville, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born Jan. 15, 1953, in Philipsburg, he was the son of Merle Roussey, Frenchville and the late Gertrude (Maney) Roussey, who preceded him in death in 2013.
On Sept. 22, 1990, in Karthaus, he wed Joanie (Paul) Roussey who survives in Clearfield.
Also surviving are his daughters, Jessica Roussey and her significant other, Nicholas Prince, Milesburg; Jennifer Roussey and fiancé Chad Rougeux, Clearfield; his grandchildren, Hailey, Hunter, Mason Jeffrey, Amelia, Gabriel; his fur baby, Sugar; his siblings, Daniel Roussey, Karthaus; Edith Jane Selby and husband Charles, Houston, TX.
Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eric "Ricky" Roussey.
Jeffrey had attended West Branch High School. He was a Peacetime Veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the V.F.W., Post 8386, Frenchville. He most recently was employed by Samuel Lansberry Trucking, Woodland, and was a member of Mosquito Creek Sportsman Club, Frenchville and Sinnemahoning Sportsman Club, Driftwood. He enjoyed jeeping and hunting.
A time of remembrance will be held on Jan. 25, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the Pine Glen Fire Hall, Pine Glenn with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. at the hall with a dinner to follow.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019