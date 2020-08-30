PHILIPSBURG - Jeffrey Williams Schnarrs, 61 of Philipsburg, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 28, 2020 at his residence.



Born Feb. 1, 1959 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Donna Mae (Rodger) Schnarrs.



Surviving him is his other half, Kathy J. Dixon; his daughter, Linette Schnarrs and fiancé Nicholas Coble and their two children, (grandchildren), Henri Mahlon James Coble and Natalie Mae Coble; his son, Jeffrey Schnarrs and companion Karly Good; two step-daughters, Georganne (Robert) McCaulley; Christina (Nicholas) Jones; his beloved "fur children," Abby, Carter, Snow, Baby and Floppy. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Especially close to his heart were nieces Christy English, Jessica Schnarrs; and nephews Jeremy Schnarrs and Jason Schnarrs; his brother, Richard (Deborah) Schnarrs; his sister, Karen (Alan) Sattler; and sister-in-law, Rose Schnarrs.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Gerald L. Schnarrs; and a nephew.



Jeffrey was a Christian man who was very close with the Lord. He was a family man and was extremely close with his children and grandchildren. His favorite pastimes were fishing, making memories with his family, dogs, and cooking. He was affectionately called "Chef Jeff" by his wife and kids. His presence will be immeasurably missed.



Funeral services will be private.



He was laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery, Morrisdale.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Pets Come First, State College.



Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

