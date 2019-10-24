|
CURWENSVILLE - Jennie Lee Searle, 86, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on March 26, 1933 in Curwensville, she was the daughter of George and Amelia Irene Marshall.
On Au. 19, 1954 she married her sweetheart Jack Searle. They remained sweethearts for 65 years.
Jack survives along with two children, Lee Ann Lindenberger of Erie, and Judy Drake and her husband Kenton of DuBois.
Also surviving are four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, Corry Drake and his wife Dana and children Levi and Waylen of Pittsburgh, Dylan Drake and his wife Amimarie and children Elisha and Misha of Boone, Iowa, Jesse Lindenberger of Atlantic City, N.J., and Jennie Donohue and her husband Mike of Erie; her brother, Samual and his wife Florence of Wrightstown, N.J. also survives, along with an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Jennie Lee was proceeded in death by her parents, her brother George Carl Marshall, and her son-in law and golfing buddy Edward Lindenberger.
She was employed as an operator for Bell Telephone in Curwensville and later in the administration office at the Curwensville Area High School. But the jobs she loved most were being a wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma.
She belonged to the Curwensville United Methodist Church all of her life. She spent decades helping behind the scenes with the annual Search for Peace program.
She enjoyed the company of friends as indicated by the seeming unlimited supply she met participating in her two favorite sports, golfing and bowling. She belonged to the ladies and couples leagues in both sports. Jennie Lee loved to golf. She belonged to the Grandview Golf Course (now Eagles Nest) where she was club champ in 1989 and hit a hole-in-one in 1992. She would travel far and wide with friends and family to shoot a round.
All are invited to attend funeral services at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct 27, 2019 at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. Sunday until time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019