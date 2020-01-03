|
JULIAN - Jennifer L. Moyer, 45, of Julian, passed away at home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Born in State College on March 30, 1974, she was the daughter of Herman Lucas and Genieve (Martin) Lucas, who are surviving in Grassflat and Pine Glen, respectively.
On Nov. 9, 2007, she married her beloved husband, Michael E. Moyer, who survives at home after sharing 12 years of marriage together.
Jennifer was a 1992 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She worked as a lab technician for Thermo Fisher Scientific.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by three sons, Jeremy Glace of Grassflat, Logen Marshall of Grassflat, and Austin Marshall of Julian; and one grandson, Jack Glace. Also surviving is one sister, Charlotte Wilson of Pine Glen; and three brothers, Herman Lucas, Jr. of Grassflat, Donald Lucas of Grassflat, and Jason Lucas of Winburne.
Jennifer enjoyed going fishing. She especially enjoyed playing BINGO and the slot machines. She loved traveling to Ocean City for vacation.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer's name to Relay of Life Happy Valley at 1375 Martin St., Suite 206, State College, PA 16803.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020