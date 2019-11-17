|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Jennifer Marie Simler, 47, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at UPMC Altoona.
Jennifer was born on July 23, 1972, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Ernest "Chap" and Mary Ann (Kisinkie) Simler.
Jennifer was a 1990 graduate of Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School. Following high school, she furthered her education and graduated from Lock Haven University.
Jennifer was employed as a C.N.A. with Comfort Keepers. She was of the Catholic faith. She was also a volunteer for the food bank at the Moshannon Valley YMCA.
She is survived by one sister, Cynthia A. Jarrett and her husband, Les, of Houtzdale; two brothers, James A. Simler, of Philipsburg and Thomas K. Simler and his wife, Sandy, of Allport; one niece, Randi Reichard and her husband, J.J.; four nephews: Andrew Simler, Devin Jarrett and his wife, Samantha, Zachary Simler and Dylan Jarrett; two great-nieces, Kamryn and Harper Reichard; one great-nephew, Mason Reichard; and numerous other extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Andrew "Katz" and Catherine (Habesevich) Kisinkie and her paternal grandparents, Ernest "Taz" and Stella (Molleca) Simler, in addition to her parents.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Gibbons, officiating.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jennifer's memory to the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce Street, Philipsburg, Pa 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019