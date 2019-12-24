|
WOODLAND - Jerome A. Gormont, 67, of Woodland, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at UPMC Mercy Hospital.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1952 in Clearfield, the son of the late Ai and Helen (Folmar) Gormont.
On Jan. 19, 1974 he married Carol Kephart Gormont, she survives.
Retired, Jerome worked as a butcher for The Country Butcher for 23 years.
He was a member of the Mosquito Creek Sportsmen's and . He was an avid outdoorsmen - enjoying hunting, fishing and muttonhallow fly tying. He also enjoyed RC cars.
Jerome's greatest pride and joy was his children, grandchildren and great grandson.
Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carol Kephart Gormont; his three children: Jennifer Miller and her husband Gary of Clearfield, Candy Hess and Jack Baker of Frenchvlle, and Ai Gormont and his wife Nichole of Clearfield; three grandchildren: Jeremy Kephart, Alexa Kephart and Troy Hess; and a great grandson, Lynn Canfield; he is also survived by his four siblings: Bernadette McDowell of DuBois, Walter Gormont of Clearfield, Dennis Gormont of Frenchville and Roger Gormont of Clearfield.
At the wishes of the family services are private.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress on Dec. 24, 2019