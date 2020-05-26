JEROME W. "JERRY" KLINE
1946 - 2020
IRVONA - Jerome W. "Jerry" Kline Sr., 73, of Irvona, died May 26, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.

Born Sept. 19, 1946 in Osceola Mills, he was a son of the late Francis R. and Jane L. (Frantz) Kline.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Mike Mulhollen.

He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Brink; children, Debra (Mark) Humbert of DuBois, Julie (Ron) Sulosky of Windber, Kathie Mulhollen of R.D. Coalport and Jerome Jr. (Melissa Douglas) of Nanty Glo; a grandson, Zachary Dodson; and special cousin, Sally Bratton.

Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to the casinos. He worked for Can-Tex, Frugality, Benjamin Coal, LaJose, and Wal Mart Distribution Center, Woodland.

He was a life member of the Glendale Sportsmen Club.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the viewing and funeral service will be private with Pastor Robert Queen officiating.

Committal will be at Beaver Valley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Bob Perks Cancer Foundation, State College, in Jerry's memory.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport, PA 16627.

Published in The Progress from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
