JERRY MILES SR.
1940 - 2020
COALPORT - Jerry Miles Sr., 80, of Rosebud, R.D. Coalport, died Oct. 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Born Feb. 23, 1940 in Irvona, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Esther G (Neidimyer) Miles.

Preceded in death by these brothers and sisters, George, Melvin "Bud", Florence Pitcock, Betty Morris, Floyd, and Twila Smyers.

Survived by wife of 56 years, the former Peggy Opdenhoff, whom he married May 9, 1964 in Rosebud; children, Jerry Jr. (Debra Sycalik), William (Lisa Irvine) and Kelly (Daniel) Redding; grandchildren, Rebecca Miles, Stephen Miles, Zachary Miles, Maggie Sycalik, Jill (Wade) Klezek, Jenna (Mark) Yeckley, Mason Miles, Danny Redding and Rachel Redding; great-grandchildren, Paris, Miles, Blake, Sylas, Adalyn, Bryant, and Max; brothers and sisters, John "Junior" (Victoria) Miles, Luella Desmett, Vivian Michaels, Roger (Darlene) Miles, and Dona Gillam; and sister-in-law, Naomi Miles. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, fishing, hunting, bird watching, yard work and golfing. He was an avid Steelers fan, outdoorsman, and was an auto enthusiast.

Jerry retired in December 2018 after nine years at Diamondback Covers, Philipsburg where he worked in sales and customer service.

A private viewing and service will be held at the convenience of the family with the Rev. Steve Shields officiating.

Committal will be held at Bell Cemetery, Glen Hope.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in Jerry's memory.

Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport. www.gibbonsfhashvillecoalport.com

Published in The Progress from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gibbons Funeral Home
1085 Main St
Coalport, PA 16627
(814) 672-5600
