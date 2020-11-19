Jesse F. Mayhew, 80, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
He was born on April 18, 1940 in Philipsburg, a son of the late Benjamin F. and Lillian (Graham) Mayhew.
Jesse owned and operated 'Jesse Mayhew Auto Repair' for most of his life. He also loved to fish, especially for steelhead trout. Jesse had also been involved with local racing since the 1960s as a driver, owner, and sponsor of two 4-cylinder racecars and the 4-cylinder division at the Hidden Valley Speedway.
He is survived by his children, Michael Mayhew and wife Lori of Clearfield, Jodi Thurman of Texas, Joyce Mayhew Smeal of Texas, Joann Mayhew and partner Dianne of West Virginia, and Jackie Leroux and husband Russell of Missouri; four grandchildren, Amanda, Jamie, Joshua Mayhew and Tyler Quinn; a brother, Kenneth A. Mayhew of Clearfield; a step daughter, Tina Monoskey of Curwensville; a step granddaughter, Corin Monoskey whom Jesse and wife Chris raised; also numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Christine 'Chris' (Rossi) Mayhew on Oct. 14, 2015 and whom he wed June 11, 1985 in Glen Richey. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Cathy Stephens and Lawana A. Martell; a son-in-law, Paul Thurman; and a great grandson, Jameson Quinn.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 5 p.m. with Pastor Jim Knepp officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Masks are required to be worn at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family strongly asks that memorial contributions be made to aid in Jesse's daughter Jackie's ongoing medical expenses by sending a contribution to Jacki Leroux, 277 Ripley B-4, Naylor, MO 63953.
