|
|
INDIANA - Jim Stiffler Sr., 89, Indiana, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Lemuel and Nanny (Lee) Stiffler, he was born Sept. 2, 1930 in Nanty Glo.
Mr. Stiffler was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. During his lifetime he had been employed as a coal miner and also by Quaker State. His interests included flying remote-control airplanes and wood working.
Surviving is his wife, Florence M. (Johnson) Stiffler, Indiana; and children, Edward James Stiffler, Jr. and Linda (Gerald) Shirley, both of Indiana, Robert Stiffler, UT, and David Stiffler, Indiana; brothers, Clair Stiffler (Nancy) Mahaffey; sister, Lois (Louie) Johnson.
Preceding Mr. Stiffler in death were his parents and sisters; Inez (Gordan) Snyder, Delphine (Ted) White.
Funeral arrangements will be private and entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
www.lefdahlfuneralhome.com
Published in The Progress from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020