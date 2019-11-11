|
|
DRIFTING - Joan A. Guydosik, 86, of Drifting, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
Born Sept. 20, 1933, in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Folmar Guydosik.
Surviving are her sister, Caroline L. Guydosik of Drifting; and her fur babies, Pumpkin and Shadow.
Joan was a member of St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting and was a Religious Education Teacher for 30 years. She was a 1951 graduate of Cooper Township High School. She worked the Department of Transportation as a chief clerk for eight years and retired from the State Public Welfare as a clerical supervisor after numerous years. She loved gardening and cookbooks.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, Grassflat. Rosary will be recited on Monday at the funeral home at 5:40 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, Drifting with the Rev. David A. Perry, Jr. as celebrant. Joan's final resting place will be at St. Severin Roman Catholic Cemetery, Drifting.
Family suggests memorial contributions can be made to, St. Severin Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 159 Frenchville, PA 16836-0159; or S.P.C.A., 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Johnson Funeral Home of Grassflat is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019