HARRISBURG - Joan C. Snyder, 71, of Harrisburg, formerly of Clearfield, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the Colonial Park Care Center, Harrisburg.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1949 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late James Leroy and Ella Jane (Burkett) Conklin.
Joan had been most recently employed as an income maintenance case worker with the PA Department of Human Services. She took great pride in her work helping those less fortunate attain public assistance services. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, shopping, bingo, bowling and playing Scrabble. Joan also liked watching the Hallmark channel on TV and her many trips to Salamanca, N.Y.
She also had a beloved dog named 'Herbie'. The family would like to thank Joan's caretakers, including friends, family and those at the Colonial Park Care Center.
She is survived by two children, R. Lee Snyder Jr. and wife Marianne of Harrisburg, and Laura Stanton and husband James of Clermont, Fla.; two grandsons, Matthew and Michael Snyder; and two nieces, Jennifer Yeager of Clearfield and Carrie Billotte of Clearfield.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeffrey Conklin.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Alzheimer's Association
, 270 Walker Drive Suite 201-B, State College, PA 16801; or to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way No. 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.