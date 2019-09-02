Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-8251
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan L. Wallace


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan L. Wallace Obituary
JOAN L. WALLACE

SHILOH - Joan L. Wallace, 89, of Shiloh, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at DuBois Nursing Home.

Mrs. Wallace was born March 16, 1930 in Halfmoon Township, Centre County, the daughter of Milford E. and Helen (Eves) Thomas.

She was a homemaker and had cleaned houses. Mrs. Wallace was a member of the Shiloh United Methodist Church. She loved gardening and flowers.

Joan is survived by two children Greg Wallace and Vickie Vaux and her husband Richard and a grandson Timothy Vaux, all of Woodland; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Wallace was the last member of her generation, having been preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman L. Wallace whom she married March 22, 1952 and who passed away June 23, 1986; a brother, Donald Thomas; a sister, Barbara Thomas; and a grandson, Jeffrey Tyler Vaux.

Honoring Mrs. Wallace's wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be in Bradford Cemetery.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield is in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now