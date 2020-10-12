KARTHAUS - Joe Milo Brannon, 73, of Karthaus was called home on Friday, Oct. 10, 2020 at the age of 73.



Joe was born in Circleville, Ohio on July 1, 1947.



He enlisted in the United States Army in 1967 and retired following 22 years of service. His military career was a source of great pride for him and his family.



Joe called many places home throughout his life, however in 2006 he settled in Karthaus on the Kolivoski Family homestead with his wife, Linda Kolivoski Brannon.



He was an avid outdoorsman, fishing was his favorite, but he rarely passed up a chance to hunt.



Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, Linda, in 2007; and an infant daughter in 1972.



He is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Tina) Brannon of Pine City, N.Y., Joseph (Heather) Brannon of Karthaus, and Jolene Brannon of Pine City, N.Y.; grandchildren, Nathan, Lindsey and Michaela; great-granddaughter Annabel; and his fiancé Phyllis McCloskey.



He was loved by many and will be sorely missed.



Visitation will be held at Strange and Weaver Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 16, from 5-8 p.m.



Funeral service will be held at the Oak Hill Church in Karthaus on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. Pastor Roger Behrens will officiate.



Burial will be at Oak Hill Memorial Cemtery, Karthaus. Leigey-Renaud VFW Post 8386 of Frenchville will accord military honors at the graveside.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Oak Hill Church, 2806 Oak Hill Rd., Karthaus, PA 16845; or the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 974, P.O. Box 1424, Clearfield, PA 16830.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store