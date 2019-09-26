Home

Joey C. Lamoreau


1956 - 2019
Joey C. Lamoreau Obituary
MAHAFFEY - Joey C. Lamoreau, 63, of Mahaffey, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at UPMC Altoona.

He was born Sept. 4, 1956, in Clearfield to the late Clair and Barbara (Lentz) Lamoreau, Sr.

Joey was always tinkering. He enjoyed working on and repairing small engines and race cars but most of all he loved riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by two children, Jimmy Lamoreau of Brisbane and Valerie Berg and husband Bryon of Windber; two brothers, Clair Lamoreau Jr. and wife Brandi of Curwensville; Shawn Lamoreau and wife Joyce of Grampian; two sisters, Doraene Rowland of Westfield, Mass., Cissy Reese and husband Bob of Port Matilda; along with five grandchildren, Jimmy Lamoreau, Jr., Jeremy Lamoreau, Alexis Lamoreau, Easton Berg and Parker Berg. He is also survived by his former wife, Cynthia Wright and husband Daniel of Utahville; and stepmother, Carol Lamoreau-Bracken of Curwensville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Dennis Lamoreau. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until noon on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey where a memorial service will follow at noon with Joseph Buterbaugh officiating.

Online condolences may be made at www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
