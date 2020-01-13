Home

JOHN ALLEN HUMMEL


1963 - 2020
JOHN ALLEN HUMMEL Obituary
John Allen Hummel, 56, of Clearfield, died on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the home of his daughter.

He was born on Nov. 15, 1963 in Clearfield, a son of the late Linda (Hummel) Lloyd.

John graduated from Clearfield Area High School in 1981. He then joined the U.S. Marines Corps and served our country from July 1981 to July 1985 and saw combat in the Beirut-Grenada Conflict.

John was most recently employed at Appalachian Wood Products for 21 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was a member of Clearfield VFW and Clearfield American Legion.

He is survived by his daughter, Janessa Hummel of Reynoldsville; four grandchildren, Clarity Collins, Dominic Hullihan, Haley Hullihan, and Layla Toney; a brother, Jason Martell; and a sister, Jennifer Martell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kierra Hullihan.

Honoring John's wishes, there will be no public services.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
