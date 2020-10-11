MORRISDALE - John "Jake" Carl Bowman, 67 of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College.



Born Jan. 5, 1953 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Dolores June (Eboch) Bowman.



On March 9, 1974 at Morrisdale United Methodist Church, he wed Nancy Ann (Verbeck) Bowman who survives at home.



Also surviving are his children, Amber Lee Bell of Morrisdale, John Patrick Bowman and wife Heather of Brisbin; his grandchildren, Jesse, Brandon, Hannah, Cameron; his great grandchildren, Kyrra and Amara; his siblings, Constance Westwood and husband Glenn of Philipsburg, Scott Allen Bowman and wife Chester Ann of Osceola Mills; and Heather Marie Barnyak of Philipsburg.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, William Henry Bowman, II.



John was affiliated with the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg. He was a 1971 graduate of Philipsburg Osceola High School and was a veteran serving for 21 years and had served during Desert Storm for the U.S. Army. He had worked for Piezo Kinetics, Inc., Bellefonte. He loved hunting, fishing and taking care of his chickens.



Family and friends will be received Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. when military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Osceola Mills Community Honor Guard followed by a Celebration of Life Service, in the Chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale with the Rev. Ryan Parish officiating.



Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Clearfield County S.P.C.A., 275 21st. St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store