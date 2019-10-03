|
John D. Crissman, 70, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clearfield.
Born Sept. 30, 1949 in Clearfield, he was the son of James T and Dorothy P. (Owens) Crissman.
Mr. Crissman was the retired owner of River Road Contracting and Supply Co. in Clearfield.
He was a U.S. Naval Veteran of the Vietnam War, was a member of Clearfield Lodge F. & A. M., was affiliated with the West Side United Methodist Church in Clearfield, and was the caretaker of Elliott's Park.
The accomplishment John was most proud of was the creation of Elliott's Park along River Road in Clearfield. He loved decorating the park for holidays, especially for Halloween. He was a quiet humble man and took great satisfaction in knowing that he had provided a place where people could come and fish, picnic, take photos, or just sit on one of the park benches and watch the river flow.
John is now with his beloved Elliott and one can only imagine what that reunion must have been like.
Surviving is his fiancée, Carol A. Turner of Clearfield; two sisters, Dorothy "Dottie" Crissman of Clearfield and Linda Winslow and husband Robert of Rockton; a half-brother, James "Jimmy" Crissman of Hatfield; two nieces, Robin Winslow and companion Brady Crain, and Jennifer Evans; a nephew, Christopher Evans and wife Elizabeth; and two great-nieces and a great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests contributions be made for the upkeep of Elliott's Park to Carol A. Turner, 706 S. 6th St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019