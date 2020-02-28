|
PHILIPSBURG - John Dale Whitehead Sr., 92, of (Gearhartville) RD Philipsburg, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence.
John was born on Jan. 6, 1928, in Philipsburg, a son of the late Leslie T. and Mae I. (Bowers) Whitehead.
John grew up in (North) Philipsburg and attended the former Philipsburg High School. Following high school, he served with the U.S. Army during the World War II era.
John was employed throughout his working career as a heavy equipment operator; first with the former B&B Construction for 17 years and then with the I.B.E.W., Local #126, Collegeville, for the remainder of his career.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Philipsburg; Moshannon Lodge #391, F. & A.M., Philipsburg, a 40-year member of the Valley of Altoona Scottish Rite; and the Titusville American Legion, Post #1, Titusville, Fla.
John was married on May 24, 1952, in Winchester, Virginia, to the former Marion "Hop" Stratton, who preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2011.
He was also preceded in death by three sisters: Dorothy Catherine and her husband, Octavius, Virginia Sleigh and her husband, Norman and Jean Laird and her husband, Robert; three brothers: James Whitehead and his wife Dorothy, Thomas Whitehead and Richard Whitehead.
John is survived by one daughter, Marian "Weezie" Twoey and her husband, Raymond, of Philipsburg; three sons: John D. Whitehead Jr. and his wife, Susan, Barry Whitehead and Tim Whitehead and his wife, Joni, all of Philipsburg; six grandchildren: Travis J. Twoey, Matthew E. Twoey, Scott R. Twoey and his wife, Katie, Craig Whitehead, Joe Whitehead and Cassie Whitehead; three great-grandchildren: Isla, Olive and Trenton Twoey; one brother, Norman "Lee" Whitehead and his wife, Margaret; two sisters-in-law, Agnes Whitehead and Gayle Doyle; and numerous other extended family members.
John loved hunting, fishing, boating and he was a founding member of the Cold Stream Camp, (Black Bear Run) Black Moshannon. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Robert McKay, IV, officiating.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Philipsburg Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Philipsburg American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to the St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866 or to the Emily Whitehead Foundation, 441 S. Centre St., Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020