PHILIPSBURG - John E. "Jack" Burns Sr., 85, of Philipsburg died on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at his home.
Born on Feb. 12, 1934 in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late James Freeman and Hazel (Airsman) Burns.
He married Ruth (Graham) Burns on Nov. 21, 1953 in Cumberland, Md. She survives at home.
He was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Philipsburg. He was a retired foreman for J. H. France in Snow Shoe and was formerly a machinist at Penn State. He was a 1951 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School and was a life member of the BPO Elks No. 1173 in Philipsburg. His hobbies were fishing, hunting and woodworking.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one daughter, Mary Lee Reifer; two sisters, Geraldine Jaskowak and Lois Reiter; one brother, Freeman Burns; and one grandson, Adam Burns.
Along with his wife, he is survived by three sons, John E. Burns, Jr. and his companion Cecelia of Osceola Mills, Robert "Ben" Burns and his wife Beth of Felton, Del. and Trevor A. Burns and his fiance Sandra of Willow Springs, N.C.; six grandchildren, Nathan Burns, Tyler Burns, Tessa Burns, Canaan Burns, Alice Brant and Andrew Reifer Jr.; five great-grandchildren; one son-in-law, Andrew J. Reifer, Sr.; and one sister-in-law, Elaine Kizina.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Philipsburg, with the Rev. Christine Roe officiating. Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills and Thursday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the church.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019