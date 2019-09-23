|
HAWK RUN - John E. "Jack" Freer, 70, of Hawk Run, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at his home.
Born on Jan. 10, 1949, in Franklin, he was the son of the late James and Maxine (Titus) Freer.
On Nov. 14, 1969, in Seneca, he married Patricia R. "Patty" Lucas, who survives at home.
Jack was a 1967 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a maintenance foreman for Walker Lumber, serving 25 years until 2004, when his health forced him into retirement. He was of the Protestant faith.
Jack was also affectionately known to his friends as "Stub" because of an accident that caused him to lose one of his fingers. With all his health issues, Jack did not let it slow him down. He enjoyed working on race cars, collecting clocks and watches, and tinkering around the house. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix. It might have taken him some time to fix it but when he was finished, with was like new.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Patty; brother, Edward "Pete" Freer and his wife JoAnn of Franklin; sister, Sue Babas of Florida; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Fish of Natrona Heights, and Dorothy Guthrie and her husband Walter "Jim" of Novelty, Ohio; and by several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a very special friend, Leslie Billotte and her children, Jacob, Kendra, and Zachary. Leslie was like a daughter to Jack and Patty and her children were like their grandchildren. They will miss their "Pap."
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help cover family expenses can be made to the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe, PA 16874.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe.
An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019