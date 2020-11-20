1/
John Edward Conklin
1935 - 2020
MORRISDALE - John Edward Conklin, 85, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 at his residence.

Born Feb. 11, 1935 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Herman and Susan (Mehallow) Conklin.

He married Myrna M. (Balko) Conklin, who survives at home.

Also surviving are his children, John William Conklin and fiancée Susan, of Kylertown; Connie Bish and husband Greg, of Corsica; Sandra Conklin of Bellefonte; step-son, Michael Sudik and wife Lema, of Greenville, S.C.; step-daughter, Brenda Elksen of Susanville, Calif.; fourteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.

Also surviving is his brother, Paul Gavlock and wife Susan, of Montoursville.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his fist wife, Clara (Fishburn) Conklin; and brothers, George, Harry and Albert.

John had worked all his life in the strippings.

There will be no public visitation.

Services will be private.

He will be laid to rest in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Cemetery, Morrisdale.

Family suggests memorial contributions, Morris Twp. Vol. Fire Company, PO Box 254, Morrisdale, PA 16858.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Progress from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
