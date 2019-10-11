|
|
TYRONE - John Edward Weld, 89, of Epworth Manor in Tyrone, and formerly of Hawk Run, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born on April 4, 1930 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Jack and Eva (Shoffner) Weld.
He was of the Christian Faith.
He was retired as a self employed auto mechanic.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: two sisters, Ilean Harvey and Ruth Saggese; three brothers, Walter Weld, Robert Weld and Leonard Weld; one grandson, Justin Weld; one brother-in-law, Charles Harvey; and one son-in-law, Donald May.
He is survived by: five daughters, Sandra Harrier and her husband Gary of (Shilo) Woodland, Wilma Foster and her husband Rodney of Allport, Bonnie May of GA, Edith Fulghum and her husband Alan of GA, and Trudy Ferrell and her husband William of Altoona; four sons, Edward Well and his wife Sara of Glen Hope, John Weld and his wife Sharon of Olanta, Todd Weld and his wife Karin of Houtzdale, and Dale Weld ans his wife Sharon of GA; and three sisters, Jane LeFort of Clearfield, Janet Mann and her husband Bernard of Osceola Mills, and Betty Laws of Rochester, NY. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Norman D. Irvine officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to: -2700 N. Hemlock Court, Broken Arrow, OK 74012-1157 or to the donor's choice.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019