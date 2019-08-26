|
COALPORT - John F. "Jeff" Smith II, 72, formerly of Coalport, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 25, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born July 21, 1947 in Lewistown, son of the late Dr. John F. and Dr. Jane (Free) Smith.
He was preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Georgeann (Smith) Opdenhoff and Dr. William H. Opdenhoff.
John is survived by his sisters, the Rev. Jane S. Wesson (Anthony) of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Christina H. Smith of Polk, and Dr. Rebecca G. Smith of Naples, Fla.; five nieces and nephews; seven grand-nieces and nephews; and his dear friend Deborah Carter and her family.
John was a 1965 graduate of B.C.I. High School and a 1977 graduate of Penn State University with a B.S. degree in rehabilitation counseling. He had a career working in human service settings that dealt with persons with physical, emotional and mental disabilities.
His adventurous spirit led him to travel throughout the United States and Canada. John had a love for nature and animals. He was a member of the Audubon Society and an advocate for the SPCA. John had a deep faith and was a member of the Coalport Presbyterian Church. He was a devoted letter writer to his family and friends sending notes, well wishes and cards. His positivity and kindness to others was always present. He was a beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle and friend and will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
At the request of the deceased there will be no viewing or visitation.
A private graveside service will be held on Oct. 6, 2019 at Mountainview Cemetery in Mill Creek, with family and close friends.
The family suggests donations be made to the Coalport Presbyterian Church or a local SPCA in John's memory.
Arrangements in charge of Gibbons Funeral Home, 1085 Main St., Coalport.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019