JOHN GLEN KEPHART
1953 - 2020
John Glen Kephart, 67, of Clearfield passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on March 27, 1953 in Hawk Run, a son of the late Mary E. (Crowell) Boyd.

John loved gardening.

He worked as a truck driver at River Hill Coal Company, where he later retired from after 35 years.

He is survived by his wife, Judith L. (Graham) Kephart, whom he wed Feb. 1, 1974 in Clearfield; two sons, John Edward Kephart and wife Calley of Clearfield, and Joshua Kephart of Woodland; three grandchildren, Peyton Rose Reese, Myleigh Elizabeth Kephart, and Blaine David Kephart; a brother, Robert Boyd of Allport; three sisters, Lois Taylor and husband Leon of Morrisdale, Patricia Kephart of Philipsburg, and Karen Kephart; and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a half-brother.

Honoring John's wishes, there will be no public services.

PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.pasimplecremation.com.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
PA Simple Cremation
113 N Third Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
(888) 602-7976
