DUBOIS - John H. Marino, 81, of Treasure Lake and formerly of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday evening, July 17, 2019 at Christ The King Manor in DuBois.



Born July 14, 1938 in Clearfield, he was the son of Samuel J. and Jo Ollie (Chason) Marino.



John graduated from Clearfield High School in 1956, where he was a proud teammate of the Bison's undefeated and untied teams in 1955 and 56.



He then attended Lock Haven University before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1961, serving until 1967. After his military service, he attended California State University, Long Beach, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in mathematics.



He began work as a computer programmer for Hughes Aircraft in Fullerton, California. He later was recruited to work as the Assistant to the President of Hotel Operations for Summa Corporation in Las Vegas, Nev., maintaining hotel/casino properties such as the Desert Inn, Sands, Frontier, Landmark, Castaways and Silver Slipper. Here he exemplified the strong work ethic that his family greatly admired. He retired to DuBois in 2004.??



John was foremostly a passionate family man but, also loved to cook and paint and was an avid sports enthusiast. He cooked with great pleasure for all family functions as he always wanted family together.



His enjoyment for painting earned him multiple awards in at the Clearfield County Fair including both first and second prize in the same year.



He enjoyed most sports but had a particular interest in both college/pro football and basketball, but was specifically dedicated to Penn State and Steeler's football, as well as, Los Angeles Lakers basketball. ??



He volunteered and proudly served as a voted member of the Board of Directors for WestStar Credit Union in Las Vegas for 37 years. He was also a volunteer coach in youth football, coaching both sons and his first grandson.



He was affiliated with St. Francis Roman Catholic Church in Clearfield and was a member of St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in DuBois.



On Feb. 24, 1962 in Inglewood, Calif., he wed the former Patricia Lee Robedeaux who survives; along with two sons, Joseph Marino and Richard Marino, both of Henderson, Nev.; five grandchildren, Vinny Marino, Gianna Marino, Jocelyn Marino, Sebastian Marino and Lola Marino; and a great-grandson, Oliver Mitchell.



Also surviving are five siblings, Frank Marino and wife Sue of Clearfield, Ron Marino and wife Cindy of Paris, Tenn., Rindy Bergey of Clearfield, Marsha Graham and significant other Mike Roelle of Curwensville, and Lisa Marino and significant other Gerald Garcia of DuBois.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral Services for John Marino will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Fr. Brandon Kleckner officiating.



Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Clearfield.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, July 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Francis Roman Catholic Church Altar and Rosary Society on Monday at 3:45 p.m.



Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.



The family suggests contributions be made to the , DuBois Chapter, 5 W. Long Ave. Apt. B, DuBois, PA 15801.



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield, is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from July 19 to July 20, 2019