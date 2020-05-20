MONROEVILLE - John J. "Jack" Collins, 91, formerly of Clearfield and currently of Monroeville, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Allegheny Place Senior Living, Penn Hills.
Mr. Collins was born Dec. 18, 1928 in Clearfield, the son of John J. and Grace (Lumadue) Collins.
He retired from Kroger and then had owned and operated Shop-N-Save in Barnesboro (Northern Cambria).
Mr. Collins was Catholic by faith.
He was a United States Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Korean Conflict.
John is survived by his wife, Laura Bernice (Shaw) Collins, having been married for 67 years; three sons, John Mark Collins and his wife Darlene of Richmond, Va., Gregory Kevin Collins and his wife Michele of Greensburg, and Philip Collins and his wife Dianna of Plum Borough; four grandchildren, Christine (Dave), Lauren (Ryan Sloan), Nick and Tyler (Maggie); and seven great grandchildren, Payton, Brennen, Troy, Emily, Adalyn, Heath and Arley.
He was the last member of his generation, having been preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ann Zemka.
Private funeral services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield with the Rev. Fr. Brandon M. Kleckner officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Clearfield Honor Guard. Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park.
Published in The Progress from May 20 to May 21, 2020.